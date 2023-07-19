Live
Volunteer sector is ideal for country: Minister Kakani
Nellore: While lauding that volunteer and village secretariat concepts are ideal to the country, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said these sectors are playing crucial role in bringing the welfare at the doorstep of the people.
He distributed various certificates to the beneficiaries under Jagananna Suraksha programme at Venkananna Palem village of TP Gudur mandal on Tuesday.
Addressing the participants, the Minister said that earlier people were forced to make rounds to government offices to get benefits of government welfare schemes for several months and they even ready to offer bribe in that aspect. He said this particular scenario was witnessed in the farming community having land mutations 10-1 Adangal, etc certificates from revenue department.
Kakani claimed that after the introduction of volunteer and village secretariat concept, all sections of people were happy as they are getting government welfare programme like pensions, ration etc at their doorstep. He said that most of the States in the country are showing interest to implement these concepts for the benefit of people.
Minister Kakani has disclosed that as many as 2.75 lakh volunteers and 1.50 lakh village secretariat staff and 3,000 mandal-level officers are participating in one-month long Jagananna Suraksha programme in the entire State.
Local public representatives, volunteers, village secretariat staff and others were present.