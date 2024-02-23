VP emphasises on safe maritime routes for trade and commerce

Visakhapatnam: In recent years, formidable security challenges have been seen in the maritime domain and they acquired new, menacing dimensions, having potential to endanger peace, not to speak of unsettling supply chains, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said.

Addressing the international maritime seminar featured as a part of MILAN-2024 in Visakhapatnam organised by the Indian Navy on Thursday, the Vice President mentioned the cascading impact of supply chain disruptions.

Emphasising global dependence on the seas for trade and commerce, the Vice President underlined the need for observance of maritime order, terming it as quintessential to peace and harmony of the region as also for maintenance of supply chains and economic growth. Protection of global supply chains, avoiding deeper regional tensions and exploitation of the blue economy are global concerns that can no longer be ignored, he stressed. Stating that Bharat recognises the significance of respecting the boundaries and fostering a rule based maritime order, the Vice President said, “We believe that unscrupulous adherence to international law, including the UNCLOS, is imperative and the only way for the peaceful coexistence and sustainable use of maritime resources.” In the present times, the Vice President noted that such aspects are severely strained and compromised.

The Vice President cautioned that unilateral actions and disregard for international law at sea can have far-reaching consequences, jeopardising the stability and security of the region.

Referring to the theme of MILAN-2024 ‘partners across oceans: collaboration, synergy, growth’ as quite apt and relevant, the Vice President underlined the need for nations to come together, share experiences and develop collaborative strategies to ensure safety, security and sustainability of oceans.

India’s maritime strength will be critical to India’s marathon race to 2047 as a developed nation. The Indian Navy is dedicated to upholding the principles of freedom of navigation, promoting regional stability and responding to emerging challenges in the maritime domain, the Vice President stated.

Defining oceans as the pathways to connect nations, the Vice President said, “They are vital for global trade, exchange ideas and sustenance of life. It is imperative that we approach the seas as a shared resource, acknowledging our collective responsibility to protect and preserve but let us help so that it flourishes and blossoms,” the VP addressed.

The seminar proved to be a convergence of global maritime excellence and served as a platform for collaboration, synergy and growth among nations across the oceans. Through meaningful dialogue and partnership, the participants aimed to pave the way for a secure, sustainable and prosperous maritime realm. The Chief of Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, naval chiefs of friendly foreign countries, senior dignitaries, delegates including ambassadors, high commissioners and senior naval officers from India and other countries participated in the seminar. Linking maritime security and the blue economy naval cooperation in critical maritime infrastructure protection, cooperative regional solutions to rules based order, importance of cooperation in modern maritime security, maritime information sharing as a step towards collective awareness and ability to act together at sea were the themes that were focused during the paper presentations during the inaugural session. The seminar will conclude on Friday.