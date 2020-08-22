VSEZ chief flags off first consignment of PPEs to KGH

Visakhapatnam: When the COVID pandemic is at its peak, VSEZ units were encouraged to support the fight against the virus by preparing quality Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) at affordable prices, which is in scarcity.



To counter the severe shortage of PPEs such as face shields, masks, disinfectants, etc., units were given fast track clearances by the DC VSEZ, to produce these badly needed products.

It also helped the units affected by the lockdown, to restart their operations amidst the battle against the pandemic, says A Rama Mohan Reddy, Development Commissioner at Visakhapatnam.

VSEZ has allowed 8 units so far to make 5.59 crore face masks, 69 lakh face shields, 142.5 lakh PPE kits and 9 lakh shoe covers to various units. One such, EOU under the VSEZ at Duvvada, namely M/S Synergies Castings has also been granted permission for making of disposable face shields to the tune of 60 lakh and 2.4 crore disposable face masks under Broad Banding Activity which was otherwise a pioneer unit supplying aluminum alloy wheels to the world renowned General Motors. Development Commissioner Reddy on Friday flagged off the first consignment of this Covid related protection equipment, made for the first time in Duvvada, premises of VSEZ, in the presence of Sekhar, MD, Synergies and other employees.