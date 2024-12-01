VSP’s privatisation will hit interests of marginalised sections: BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Coordinator and MP Ramji Gautam said on Sunday that privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) will be a blow to Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Minorities.

He stated that the BSP is committed to fighting for the protection of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and will raise the issue in the Parliament.

Addressing Mahadharna organised by the BSP at VSP on Sunday, Gautam vowed to voice the workers' and anti-privatisation concerns in Parliament. "Let’s all unite to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The BSP stands with you. The only party that truly respects the Indian Constitution is the BSP. The BJP, is disregarding the Constitution, promoting divisive ideologies, and has shamelessly put 23 public sector companies on sale, including the pride of Andhra Pradesh, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, under the guise of debt and losses,” he said.

The MP warned that if the plant was handed over to private entities, the livelihoods of the marginalised sections would be at risk.

"Just like the BSNL, which was deprived of resources, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will be denied its own resources, especially captive mines. Selling steel plant assets worth Rs 4 lakh crore for a mere Rs 25,000 crore will lead to the elimination of reservations and government jobs. Approximately 33,000 employees' lives are being put at stake. BSP will not remain silent on this. Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has the potential to earn profits within six months if captive mines are provided," he said.

Party's State Coordinator and retired DGP, Dr Jujjavarapu Purnachandra Rao said that the government, which had provided land to farmers in Amaravati, was now attempting to privatise the lands taken for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, a move that was cruel.

"The privatisation process affects the poor, especially the SCs, STs, and BCs. Will the migrant leaders, who have been exploiting North Andhra for decades, not feel ashamed? Will they not raise their voices? The likes of MP Bharat, the de facto CM Lokesh, their ‘Unstoppable’ father-in-law Balakrishna, his sister and former Visakhapatnam MP Purandeswari, and finally the CM who created theatrics sitting inside a bus during Cyclone Hudhud, all of them should now step up and speak out," he said.

"It is laughable to believe that the likes of Jagan and Chandrababu who run their own successful businesses, do not know how to protect Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from making losses and accruing debts. The plant has contributed Rs 55,000 crore to the central government in the form of taxes and dividends. Yet, successive governments, without granting captive iron ore and coal mines, have failed to protect it. BSP is opposed to this, and we will fight back strongly,” the BSP leader said.

BSP State President B. Paramjyothy on the occasion stated that Bahujans were committed to protecting Visakhapatnam Steel Plant at any cost.