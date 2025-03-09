VZM MP's tempting offer for women to have 3rd child

VIJAYAWADA: The offer of the Vizianagaram MP, Kalisetty Appalanaidu, for a woman to have the third child is going viral and all women across the State along with his fans are praising it as a revolutionary decision.

Against the backdrop of the call given by both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of the State on steps to be taken for population growth along with the offers given by both of them for having a third child, the Vizianagaram MP too has taken a similar decision. Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, has announced at a programme organised at Markapur in Prakasam district on the occasion of International Women's Day that maternity leave will be granted for all women employees during child delivery time irrespective of the number of children they have.

The Chief Minister, in fact, has sent a strong message that all women should have as many children as possible. Also, for a doubt expressed by a constable to the Home Minister on Friday whether maternity leave will be granted for women employees irrespective of the number of child deliveries, the Chief Minister on Saturday clarified the doubt.

Till now women employees are getting maternity leave for six months each with full pay only for two deliveries, but now the Chief Minister announced that irrespective of the number of children a woman employee has maternity leave will be granted for all the parturitions. Accordingly, the Vizianagaram MP, Mr Kalisetti Appalanaidu, has announced incentives for those who are having a third child.

Addressing a meeting got up at Rajiv Sports compound in Vizianagaram on the occasion of International Women's Day, the Vizianagaram MP announced that if a women gives birth for a third child who is a girl, Rs 50,000 will be paid to her from his salary and if that child is a boy a cow will be handed over to her. This announcement is now going viral on social media, particularly being posted on WhatsApp by party activists and his fans in his native mandal, Ranasthalam.

This is the reason as to why Mr Appalanaidu is receiving fervent acclaim from none other than the Chief Minister, Mr Chandrababu Naidu.