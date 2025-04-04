Wakf bill an attack on religious freedom

Vijayawada: Muslim Joint Action Committee state convener Shaik Muneer Ahmed said the passing of Wakf Amendment Bill in Parliament is an attack on religious freedom in India and it violated the Article 14, 25 and 26.

Speaking to media on Thursday, Muneer Ahmed questioned why discrimination is against the Muslims. He said Muslims would fight for their rights under the limits of the Indian constitution. He said Wakf properties can be seized as per the amendments.

He alleged attempts were made to weaken the Wakf Board with amendments and priority was given for the non-Muslims in the Wakf Board. He said there is no hope on Unified Wakf Management Empower Efficiency and Development (UMEED). He said 25 crore Muslims felt that AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is a secular leader and hoped that he would oppose the Amendment bill to protect the Wakf properties.

He alleged misinformation was spread about the Wakf Board and its powers and amendments were made in such a way that these amendments would cause great loss to Muslims. He said the NDA government changed the Wakf Act 1995 to Unified Wakf Management Empower Efficiency and Development (UMEED). He said Muslims would fight for their rights and protect the Wakf properties.