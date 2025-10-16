Waltair Division intensifies vigilance to prevent carrying crackers

Visakhapatnam: With Diwali around the corner, officials concerned are working towards ensuring a hassle-free festival.

As part of it, the task force personnel conducted raids on Diwali crackers manufacturing units and unauthorised stock sellers across the city. The raids were carried out based on the instructions of City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, Cases were registered in the respective police stations against vendors possession of firecrackers without licence.

Goods worth Rs.40,000 were seized from V Appala Raju of RH Colony in the jurisdiction of Newport police station. Similarly, Rs 1 lakh firecrackers were found from B Gandhi, a resident of the high school road area of Gajuwaka police station limits.

Legal action will be taken if the rules are violated in the storage units, establishment and sale of firecrackers during the upcoming Diwali festival, the City Police Commissioner warned. He mentioned that the checks will be conducted across the city.

If locals suspect that unauthorised fireworks are being stored, they can complain by dialling-100/112, or his phone number 7995095799, the CP informed.

Special squads: With the festive season fast approaching, Waltair Division intensified its safety measures to prevent carrying of crackers and other inflammable items in trains. Carrying inflammable articles in trains is strictly prohibited under the Railway Act, as it poses a serious threat to passengers’ safety.

To ensure a safe and secure travel experience for passengers, special squads have been formed across stations and trains under the jurisdiction of Waltair Division. The teams will keep a strict vigil and conduct surprise checks to detect and prevent transport of firecrackers or similar prohibited materials. The division officials appeal to the passengers to extend their cooperation by refraining from carrying any inflammable substances and by reporting any suspicious activity to the railway staff or security personnel with immediate effect.