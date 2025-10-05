Waltair Division registers record-breaking performance in first half of FY

Visakhapatnam: Setting new benchmarks in freight loading, operational efficiency, and passenger amenities, Waltair Division has achieved a record-breaking performance in the first half of the financial year 2025-26. The key indicators show robust, double-digit growth, highlighting the division’s strategic planning and commitment to service excellence.

Sharing details with the media here on Saturday, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Lalit Bohra said the division witnessed an unprecedented performance between April and September with significant improvements across loading capacity, freight earnings, and operational efficiency. Daily loading capacity rose by 10.78 per cent, while goods earnings surged by 12.18 per cent over the previous year. Divisional loading increased by 10.9 per cent over 2023-24.

Freight and loading achievements

KRDL–BCHL iron ore loading reached 12.79 million tonnes, registering a 21.69 per cent increase. Also, turnaround efficiency improved with a spike in daily rakes Year-to-date, cumulative loading touched 39.18 MT, underscoring the division’s operational reliability, the DRM stated.

Operational excellence

Long-haul operations improved, with 905 trains formed, while network utilisation rose to 23,711 million NTKM, a 9.64 per cent growth. Notably, iron ore performance alone contributed Rs 800 crore increase, showing a 20.68 per cent jump over the previous year, underlined the Divisional Railway Manager.

As part of the Amrit Bharat scheme, the DRM informed that Waltair Division is modernising 15 stations, introducing world-class amenities like baby feeding rooms, climate-controlled waiting halls, exclusive premium lounges and comprehensive platform connectivity. The initiative aims to enhance comfort and accessibility for all passengers.

Over 1.5 lakh passengers utilised 121 special trains operated up to September this year. More than 3,300 coaches were added, handling a peak festive rush, and leading to the highest-ever passenger revenue of Rs 426 crore for the period, mentioned the DRM.

The division has strengthened security with CC cameras, drone surveillance, and body-worn cameras for RPF personnel, along with focused initiatives such as Meri Saheli, Nanhe Fariste, and Mission Narcotics.

Facilities like modern ticketing counters, multilingual information displays, premium lounges, and dedicated passenger support desks are now available across major stations.

Speaking further, the DRM said, “Waltair Division’s results for 2025-26 (April–September) reflect its strong emphasis on innovation, infrastructural development and customer-centric service, positioning it at the forefront of Indian Railways’ performance and transformation initiatives.”