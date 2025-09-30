Waltair divn promotes ‘best from waste’ initiatives

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway has taken up an innovative step in showcasing ‘best from waste’ efforts during the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Pakhwada’.

As part of the Swachh Bharat – Swachh Rail Mission, the electric loco shed, Visakhapatnam creatively transformed released and scrap locomotive materials into artistic and meaningful installations, reflecting sustainability and innovation.

Under the leadership of Lalit Bohra, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, these models illustrate the division’s commitment to reuse, recycling, and beautification of railway premises.

Conveying the message of resource re-utilisation and aesthetic innovation, a pair of peacocks, symbolising India’s national bird, has been artistically crafted using scrap locomotive parts. Materials like air compressor valves, washers, bearing balls and axle spring shims have been ingeniously repurposed.

Depicting the iconic Make in India Lion, another installation displays industrial strength and self-reliance. Using released locomotive materials such as MS sheets, nylon pinions, HV valves, and OCB panels, the model reflects the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

These initiatives go beyond decorative value, standing as symbols of waste-to-art innovation, promotion of sustainable practices in railways, commitment to the Swachh Bharat Mission and awareness on reuse and recycling.

“The efforts of our staff at electric loco shed highlight how creativity and sustainability can go hand in hand. Such initiatives not only beautify railway premises but also spread a strong social message on resource conservation.” said DRM Lalit Bohra.







