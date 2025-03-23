Waltair focuses on intensive ticket checking drives

Visakhapatnam : In a focused effort to enhance safety, ensure effective crowd management and curb ticketless travel across the division, the commercial department of Waltair Division along with the Railway Protection Force launched special ticket checking drives.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Lalit Bohra emphasised the importance of these initiatives, highlighting that the primary goal is to ensure a comfortable and safe travel experience for passengers across the stations.

To ensure smooth train operations, hassle-free passenger entry and exit, efficient queuing and overall crowd control, joint teams consisting of commercial staff and RPF have been deployed to conduct special drives at major stations. These checks aim at preventing unauthorised entry to reserved and designated coaches for Divyangjan passengers, women travellers, and others.

In the special drive that began on March 19 by the ticket checking staff of the division, the staff collected Rs 17 lakh towards fares and penalties by registering 3,368 cases of ticketless and irregular travel. Also, ticket sales across the division’s counters have increased by more than 10 per cent. The Divisional Railway Manager commended the relentless efforts and meticulous planning displayed by the ticket checking staff. He urged passengers to travel with valid tickets, maintain proper queues for convenient ticketing and boarding, utilise digital payment options with QR-enabled facilities, refrain from carrying inflammable items, and present valid ID proof while travelling.