Ward corporator files PIL against taxes

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation 78th ward corporator B Ganga Rao has filed a Public Interest Litigation (30239/2022) in the High Court challenging the YSRCP government's new property tax system.

Speaking on the occasion, Ganga Rao said the amendment of the law to increase the property tax by 15 percent every year was enforced in Andhra Pradesh due to the influence of the BJP government.

He said eminent High Court advocate Bodduluri Srinivasa Rao is arguing the case.

In addition to the request made to cancel the property tax system based on the value of the property, the corporator also challenged the government for cancellation of the user charges that are being collected from Rs 120 to Rs 15,000 for household, business and commercial establishments per month.

The PIL sought refund of Rs 73 crore collected under the library cess and used by the GVMC against the rules. He also mentioned in the PIL to cancel the levy of illegal penalties of 25 to 150 per cent on unauthorised constructions.

As the case is pending in the High Court, Ganga Rao demanded the state government and the GVMC Mayor to suspend the increased property tax, user charges on garbage, library cess and penalties on buildings with immediate effect.