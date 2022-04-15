Weather alert: Andhra Pradesh likely to receive rains for next two days

The meteorological officials said that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will receive rains in two days along with thundershowers in several places. The sky will be overcast in the surrounding areas including Hyderabad and Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be lower.

The surface basin extends from western Vidarbha through Marathwada to the northern interior of Karnataka, extending at an average elevation of 0.9 km above sea level. It has been revealed that it will rain in Telangana till 18th of this month in Telangana.

On the other hand, there will be light rain in some parts of Andhra Pradesh on the 15th. The Amravati Meteorological Department has forecasted light rains in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Yanam, West Godavari, Prakasam, YSR Kadapa Anantapur and Kurnool districts while the rest of the districts has a dry climate.

Although the rain forecast for the people suffering from sunstroke is a good news, farmers were concerned of this unseasonal rains. These rains, which fall during the harvest season, are also known as sporadic rains.