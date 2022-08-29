Weather alert: Heavy rains likely in Andhra Pradesh next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that due to the effect of Surface Trough which continues from East Vidarbha to South Coastal Andhra and extending up to 0.9 km above sea level there is a possibility of light to moderate rains and heavy rains at some places in North Coast, South Coast and Rayalaseema on Monday and Tuesday. It is said that thunder and lightning will also occur and gusty winds will blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour. It is said that the rains will decrease from Wednesday.

It has been raining extensively for the past five days across the entire Anantapur district. It rained heavily from Saturday night to Sunday morning recording 15 cm of rainfall in Peddappur of Anantapur district and 12 cm of rain in Dharmavaram of Sri Sathyasai district.

Flood water is reaching hundreds of ponds. Chitravati, Swarnamukhi, Penna and other river basins were flooded. Officials said that these rains are helping the kharif crops under cultivation in an area of about six lakh hectares.