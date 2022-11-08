Weather alert: light to moderate rains predicted for next three days in AP

The Amaravati Meteorological Center said that the surface circulation over the Indian Ocean in the equatorial region adjacent to the Southwest Bay of Bengal has extended up to 4.5 km above mean sea level and predicted that a low pressure is likely to form in the same area in the next 48 hours. It is likely to move north-westwards towards the coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from November 9 to 11.



Against this backdrop, moderate to heavy rains are predicted by Meteorological Department in many parts of Andhra Pradesh in the next three days, said officials of the Meteorological Department.



According to weather department, North Coast Andhra, Yanam is likely to experience dry weather on 8th, 9th and 10th November while light to moderate rains are likely to occur in many parts of South Coast Andhra today and tomorrow, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely to occur in some places.

The weather in Rayalaseema is likely to be dry today followed by light to moderate rain with one or two scattered showers tomorrow and light to moderate rains or thundershowers at some places. Also, the Amaravati Meteorological Center clarified that there is a chance of thunder and lightning at one or two places.