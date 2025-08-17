Weather Alert: Low Pressure System to Bring Heavy Rains to Andhra Pradesh

A low pressure area has formed over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal, impacting the north coast of Andhra Pradesh and adjacent areas of south Odisha as of 0830 hours today. This weather system extends up to 9.6 kilometres above mean sea level and is inclined towards the southwest, moving in a west-northwest direction. Meteorologists anticipate that it will intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours, with expectations for it to cross the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts by the afternoon of 19th August 2025.

The previously reported east-west trough is now located from the surface depression over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal, extending over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha, as well as northeast Arabian Sea regions adjacent to south Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa. This trough also spans over the surface depression affecting north Marathwada, Vidarbha, south Chhattisgarh, and south Odisha, reaching altitudes between 1.5 and 5.8 kilometres.

As a result of these developments, the weather forecast for the coming three days across various regions of Andhra Pradesh is as follows:

For the *North Coast of Andhra Pradesh & Yanam*, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely at numerous locations on Sunday, with very heavy rains expected in isolated areas. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds gusting up to 40-50 km/h will also impact the region. On Monday, similar conditions are expected, with heavy rains in a few places and winds potentially reaching speeds of 50-60 km/h. A continuation of these patterns is forecast for Tuesday, albeit with slightly less intensity.

In the *South Coast of Andhra Pradesh*, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are anticipated on Sunday, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms with lightning and winds reaching 40-50 km/h will occur. A repeat performance is expected on Monday with very heavy rains likely, while Tuesday will see continued light to moderate precipitation in addition to thunderstorms and strong winds.

In *Rayalaseema*, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are predicted for Sunday, with heavy to very heavy rains possible in one or two places. Thunderstorms with lightning and wind gusts of 40-50 km/h are also forecasted. Conditions will remain similar on Monday, and a continuation of light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms is expected on Tuesday, with wind speeds escalating to 50-60 km/h.

As stated by the Director of the Amaravati Meteorological Centre, residents are urged to remain vigilant and prepared for severe weather conditions over the next few days.