Weather alert: Rains resume in Andhra Pradesh, to continue amid surface trough

After a prolonged dry spell, favorable conditions for rainfall have once again developed in the Andhra Pradesh. The monsoon trough, which had been situated in the Himalayas for a month, is now moving southward.



Additionally, there is a trough extending from Vidarbha to south interior Karnataka, a surface circulation from south Chhattisgarh to Karnataka, and another surface circulation in north interior Tamil Nadu at an altitude of 4.5 to 5.8 km above sea level.As a result of these weather patterns, many places in the state have been experiencing rainfall since Saturday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the possibility of light to moderate rains in several areas of North and South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema, with the chance of heavy rains in one or two places over the next three days.

August is typically an active month for monsoons, with abundant rainfall. However, this August has seen a lack of rainfall, with only light showers occurring in a few places. Rainfall requires the formation of low-pressure troughs, surface circulations, or low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal, which activate the southwest monsoon. Unfortunately, for nearly a month, there have been no signs of such weather systems. The southwest monsoon trough, which is crucial for rainfall, has remained in the Himalayan region without reaching the southern parts for over three weeks.

Consequently, the state has been experiencing a lack of rainfall. In August, rainfall has been 54 percent below normal, and from the beginning of the southwest monsoon season until the end of August, it has been 25 percent below normal. However, with the movement in the monsoon trough, the weather conditions have now become favorable for rainfall. These rains will bring much-needed relief to farmers and individuals who have been eagerly awaiting rainfall for almost a month.