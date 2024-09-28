Live
Just In
Weather Forecast: Light to Moderate Rain Expected in AP for three days
A surface trough extending from southern Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar in the interior of Tamil Nadu is set to influence the weather in the region,...
A surface trough extending from southern Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar in the interior of Tamil Nadu is set to influence the weather in the region, with significant changes expected over the next three days. The trough, situated at an elevation of 0.9 km above mean sea level, is ushering in southwesterly winds in the lower troposphere, particularly affecting Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers at various locations North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam expected on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Additionally, thunderstorms coupled with strong surface winds are anticipated, potentially reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h.
While in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rain or thundershowers would occur on Saturday and Sunday. Residents should prepare for thunderstorms and strong surface winds maintaining a speed of 30-40 km/h. On Monday, similar weather conditions are expected with light to moderate rains.
In Rayalaseema, weather patterns diverge slightly. On Saturday, light to moderate rain or thundershowers may occur at one or two places, with the possibility of heavy rains also in some areas. Thunderstorms alongside strong surface winds gusting to 30-40 km/h are anticipated.
The residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautions, particularly during periods of strong winds and thunderstorms.