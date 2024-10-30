Live
Weather Forecast: Rain and Thunderstorms Predicted for Coastal Andhra Pradesh
A subsurface basin, extending between 1.5 km and 3.1 km above mean sea level, has been reported in the southwestern Bay of Bengal along the coast of southern Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, a southerly bent high wave associated with surface circulation over south Chhattisgarh and adjacent Odisha, located at 5.8 km above mean sea level, has weakened as of Wednesday.
According to the latest weather update, the following conditions are expected across various regions of Andhra Pradesh over the next three days:
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated locations, with thunderstorms expected in one or two areas in north Coastal Andhra on Wednesday and on Thursday and Friday light to moderate rains are anticipated at one or two places. Similar conditions are expected, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated spots, and thunderstorms possible in a few locations in south coastal Andhra Pradesh.
While in Rayalaseema, light to moderate showers or thunderstorms may occur at one or two locations, with thunderstorms likely in a few areas and light to moderate rains are predicted at one or two places.
Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather advisories and take necessary precautions as thunderstorms could pose risks in certain areas.