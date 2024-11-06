Live
Just In
Weather Forecast: Rain Expected in Andhra Pradesh Over the Next Three Days
A surface circulation extending up to 3.1 kilometers above mean sea level is influencing weather conditions in the region, particularly over the south-central Bay of Bengal. Over the next three days, residents of North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam can expect light to moderate rainfall at one or two locations on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Maximum temperatures are projected to be 2 to 4 degrees above normal during this period.
In South Coast Andhra Pradesh, Wednesday is likely to bring light to moderate rain or thundershowers in some areas, with thunderstorms also possible at one or two locations. The trend of light to moderate rain or thundershowers will continue into Thursday and Friday, with thunderstorms remaining a possibility.
Rayalaseema is not exempt from the inclement weather; on Wednesday, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is expected at one or two places, along with possible thunderstorms. Similar weather is anticipated on Thursday and Friday, maintaining the potential for light to moderate rainfall.
Residents are advised to stay updated with local forecasts and take necessary precautions as weather conditions may evolve in the coming days.