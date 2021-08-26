Weather report: Telangana to receive slight to moderate rain for next two days

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecasted showers in several parts of Telangana today and tomorrow. To this extent, the authorities have forecasted light to moderate rains in some parts of Telangana. Light to moderate showers with thunder and lightning are expected in one or two areas in some districts.



According to Hyderabad Meteorological department, Adilabad, Bhadradri Kottagudem, Hyderabad, Komuram Bheem, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medak, Medchal Malkajgiri, Mulugu, Nagar Kurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sirisilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Suryapeta, Vikarabad , Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Yadadri, Bhubaneswar, Jagityal, Janagaon, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Jogulamba Gadwala, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam and other districts are likely to receive light to moderate rains.

On the other hand, heavy rain witnessed in Hyderabad today morning. It has been raining heavily since early morning in many parts of the city. Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Masab Tank, Mehidipatnam, Ameerpet, Yusufguda, Krishnanagar, Panjagutta, Begumpet, Erragadda, Kukatpalli, Secunderabad, Jeedimetla and surrounding areas have received showers.

The GHMC officials are alerting people in flood-prone areas. Major roads are facing flood canals with incessant rain. Motorists are having trouble with water stagnating on the roads.