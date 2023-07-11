Weather update: Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rains for three days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the surface circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal, near the north Tamil Nadu coast, is expected to bring light to moderate rains to many places in the state over the next three days along with thunders and lightning.

The IMD has advised people, including farmers, laborers, cattle, and shepherds in these areas, to take precautions and avoid staying under trees due to the possibility of thunderstorms.

According to the IMD, heavy rains are expected in scattered places across districts including Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitaramaraju district, Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, and Sri Satyasai district on Tuesday and tomorrow and light to moderate rains are expected in scattered places in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, East Godavari, Chittoor, and Annamayya districts on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a rainfall of 9.3 cm was recorded in Saluru of Parvathipuram Manyam district followed by 8.2 cm in Bobbili of Vizianagaram district, 8.2 cm in Buchayyapet of Anakapalli district, and 3.4 cm in Palasa of Srikakulam district respectively.