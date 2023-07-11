Live
- IIT Madras campus in Zanzibar will be the first IIT run by women
- We will give 24-Hours power says BRS
- YS Viveka murder: Telangana High Court asks CBI to correct errors in charge-sheet
- Members of Parliament Committee visit Simhachalam
- Governor faces hardship due to traffic in Hyderabad
- MLC Kavitha interacts with roadside grilled corn seller in Jagtial
- Russian President Putin Meets Wagner Group Leader Prigozhin After Failed Mutiny, Assessing Ukraine War Effort And Future Plansort
- Importance of Data Science for Business Leaders in India
- Mark Zuckerberg Reacts on Threads 100M Subscriptions
- Annual report - AkzoNobel India 2022-23
Weather update: Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rains for three days
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the surface circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal, near the north Tamil Nadu coast, is expected to bring light to moderate rains to many places in the state over the next three days along with thunders and lightning.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the surface circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal, near the north Tamil Nadu coast, is expected to bring light to moderate rains to many places in the state over the next three days along with thunders and lightning.
The IMD has advised people, including farmers, laborers, cattle, and shepherds in these areas, to take precautions and avoid staying under trees due to the possibility of thunderstorms.
According to the IMD, heavy rains are expected in scattered places across districts including Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitaramaraju district, Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, and Sri Satyasai district on Tuesday and tomorrow and light to moderate rains are expected in scattered places in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, East Godavari, Chittoor, and Annamayya districts on Thursday.
Meanwhile, a rainfall of 9.3 cm was recorded in Saluru of Parvathipuram Manyam district followed by 8.2 cm in Bobbili of Vizianagaram district, 8.2 cm in Buchayyapet of Anakapalli district, and 3.4 cm in Palasa of Srikakulam district respectively.