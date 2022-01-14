Weather update: Andhra Pradesh to receive rain for next three days

The surface periodicity formed in the southwestern Bay of Bengal is currently 1.5 km above sea level. On the other hand, the low pressure basin extended from Karnataka through Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh to Odisha and easterly winds are strong from the Bay of Bengal. Heavy rains lashed the coast on Thursday, especially in Guntur, Krishna, Vijayanagaram and Visakhapatnam districts. The Meteorological Department has forecasted scattered rains in many parts of the coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema in the next 24 hours.



Meanwhile, heavy to moderate rains lashed many parts of the coastal Andhra on Thursday recording 9 cm in S. Kota, 8 cm in Parvatipuram, 6 cm in Ponnur, Mangalagiri and Golugondal. Heavy rains lashed the city of Visakhapatnam on Thursday night with streets and roads in many parts of Visakhapatnam were inundated. The Meteorological Department has advised farmers to remain vigilant till Saturday.

With these unseasonal rains the hardships began for the farmers. Heavy rains during the Sankranthi festival caused unprecedented damage across the state. Heavy rains lashed coastal districts on Wednesday and Thursday. The heavy rains in Krishna and Guntur districts caused damage to groundnut, chilli, paddy, millet, pesara and kandi crops.