Weather update: Another low pressure likely in Bay of Bengal next week

As heavy rains continue to inundate the state, the Meteorological Department has issued a new warning regarding potential adverse weather conditions. The department has indicated that a low pressure system is likely to form in the central Bay of Bengal between September 20 and 22, with forecasts suggesting that it may approach the coast by September 27. While it is likely to come close to north Coastal Andhra, there is a high chance it could shift toward Odisha.

Weather officials caution that if conditions remain favorable, the formation of a storm cannot be ruled out. The full impact of this potential storm on the state is anticipated to become clearer within the next week.

Currently, a severe cyclone that recently made landfall at Puri in Odisha has weakened into a severe depression as it tracked northwestward. Following this system, heavy rainfall is being reported in North Coastal Andhra and Odisha until Tuesday, while the rest of the state may experience moderate showers. The weather center has also noted that light rainfall is likely in the southern coastal districts.

Over the past few days, significant rainfall has been recorded across various districts in North Andhra due to the influence of the cyclone. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, and Anakapalli districts experienced heavy to very heavy downpours. Alluri Sitaramaraju district reported the highest rainfall, receiving a staggering 13.7 cm. Other notable rainfall figures include 13.4 cm in Chintapalli, 13.3 cm in Munchingiputtu, 12.4 cm in Gangavaram, and 11.7 cm in Addatigala. Additional tallies include 11.2 cm in Golugunda (Anakapalli), 11 cm in Pusapatirega (Vizianagaram), and 10 cm in Natavaram (Anakapalli).

In neighbouring Telangana, the cyclone's influence is expected to bring rainfall to several districts on Tuesday, including Adilabad, Asifabad, Manchiryala, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, and Kothagudem. Light to moderate rainfall is projected for Adilabad, Asifabad, Manchilerial, and Nirmal districts on Wednesday.