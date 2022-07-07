Weather update: AP and Telangana to receive rains amid low pressure in Bay of Bengal

Amid South-West Monsoon moving actively and due to periodicity, rains occur extensively in many states including the Telugu states. For the last four days moderate to heavy rains have been falling in different parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. The Indian Meteorological Department centers in Hyderabad and Amaravati announced in separate announcements that heavy rains will fall in the states for the next two to three days.

The current periodicity is centered in the east-west zone at 20 degrees north in north peninsular India at an altitude of 3.1 km to 5.8 km above sea level. The cyclone that formed in the vicinity of Northwest Bay of Bengal on Wednesday hit Chhattisgarh adjoining North Odisha on Thursday. The area extends to an average of 1.5 km above sea level.

Against this backdrop, the IMD has revealed that in the next five days, the states of AP, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh will experience heavy rains. Light to moderate rains or thundershowers is likely at isolated places in North Coast Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coast Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema on Thursday and Friday. Rains with thunder and lightning are expected in some places are expected.

The officials of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre have revealed that there will be moderate rains in many places in Telangana. The IMD has revealed that some parts of Telangana will experience heavy rains on the 9th and issued an orange alert for six districts.