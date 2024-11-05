Weather update: Light to Moderate Rain Predicted Across AP for next three days

Southeast Bay of Bengal's surface circulation extended over the south central Bay of Bengal as of Tuesday, with north-easterly winds influencing weather patterns over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast for the region, indicating varying conditions over the next three days.

According to the forecast, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra, and Rayalaseema are expected to experience light to moderate rain in one or two locations on Tuesday and Wednesday. Meteorologists predict that maximum temperatures may rise to 2 to 4 degrees above normal in the coming days.

On Thursday, the forecast suggests that North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam will continue to see light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas. Furthermore, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema may also receive light to moderate rains or thundershowers in some places. The possibility of thunderstorms is also highlighted for Thursday, emphasizing the need for residents to stay alert.