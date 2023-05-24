Live
- Tirumala special darshan tokens for July August released, here is how to book
- Chiranjeevi's Heartfelt Tears at the Hospital for Sarath Babu
- Two from cultural city secured ranks in UPSC examinations
- Working Women in Telangana Less dependent on men-A survey
- Bichagadu 2 Clean Blockbuster with Strong 5-Day Box Office Collections
- Netflix lets you share passwords with friends only if you pay more
- Happy Brother's Day 2023: Significance, Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images
- Elon Musk does not support passing wealth on to undeserving children
- Quick-commerce spurs gig jobs in India, 68% rise in delivery job seekers
- Nitesh Pandey Of Anupamaa Fame Passes Away At The Age Of 51
Weather update: Rains predicted in north Coastal Andhra and Yanam for two days
Amaravati Meteorological Center said that conditions are favorable for southwest monsoon to enter South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman Nicobar Islands today and tomorrow.
Amaravati Meteorological Center said that conditions are favorable for southwest monsoon to enter South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman Nicobar Islands today and tomorrow.
Meanwhile with the north-south trough extending from Vidarbha to North Kerala up to 0.9 km above sea level across Marathwada interior Karnataka and in the vicinity of southern Tamil Nadu, the surface elevation is 1.5 km above sea level due to which winds are already blowing in south and southwest direction in AP.
Light to moderate rains and thundershowers are likely over North Coast and Yanam in the next two days. In North Coast and Rayalaseema, there is a chance of rain with thunder and lightning at many places for two or three days along with a chance of gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph at some places.