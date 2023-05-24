Weather update: Rains predicted in north Coastal Andhra and Yanam for two days

Amaravati Meteorological Center said that conditions are favorable for southwest monsoon to enter South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman Nicobar Islands today and tomorrow.



Meanwhile with the north-south trough extending from Vidarbha to North Kerala up to 0.9 km above sea level across Marathwada interior Karnataka and in the vicinity of southern Tamil Nadu, the surface elevation is 1.5 km above sea level due to which winds are already blowing in south and southwest direction in AP.



Light to moderate rains and thundershowers are likely over North Coast and Yanam in the next two days. In North Coast and Rayalaseema, there is a chance of rain with thunder and lightning at many places for two or three days along with a chance of gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph at some places.