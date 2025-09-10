Weather Warning Issued for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Amid Cyclonic Activity

The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority has issued warnings for moderate to heavy rains accompanied by thundershowers over the next three days due to the influence of a surface cyclone. Today, substantial rainfall is anticipated across several districts, including Alluri, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu, whilst lighter precipitation is expected in other regions.

Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing out to sea from Ellundi, as gusty winds of 40-60 km/h are forecasted along the coast. Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Disaster Management Authority, has advised the public to exercise caution, avoiding shelter under trees, dilapidated buildings, and hoardings during this period of inclement weather.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Telangana, the monsoon trough will extend eastward towards the northeast Bay of Bengal, with a cyclonic circulation persisting over the North Coastal Andhra region near South Odisha at an altitude of 4.5 km above mean sea level. Heavy rain is predicted for isolated areas in Adilabad, Komarambhim Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and several other districts including Hyderabad and Warangal, both today and tomorrow.

The Meteorological Centre has warned of potential heavy rainfall coupled with strong winds of up to 40 km/h across various districts including Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, and Kamareddy. Residents have been advised to remain vigilant as weather conditions may change rapidly.