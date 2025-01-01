Welfare of poor priority for coalition govt: Durgesh

Rajamahendravaram: Despite financial constraints, the coalition government placed the happiness and safety of the poor as its top priority, said Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh.

On Tuesday, the Minister distributed social security pensions to senior citizens, persons with disabilities and chronic illness patients in Pasalapudi village of Undrajavaram mandal under the Nidadavolu constituency.

Durgesh pointed out that on coming to power, the coalition government increased pensions for senior citizens from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, for persons with disabilities from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000, and it is providing pension of Rs 15,000 pension for those suffering from chronic illnesses.

He lauded Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for ensuring that pensions are distributed promptly, even on holidays or Sundays, by advancing the payment date.

Speaking at the event, the Minister praised the CM’s foresight and responsiveness to public sentiments, noting that beneficiaries are delighted to receive pensions at their doorsteps early in the morning.

He criticised the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy administration for “emptying” the State treasury. He, however, assured that the current government remains committed to welfare programmes without hesitation. The Minister also detailed other welfare initiatives, such as depositing payment for paddy purchases into farmers’ accounts within 24 hours, providing three free LPG cylinders annually under the Deepam-2 scheme and introducing free bus travel for women starting from Ugadi.

During his visit, Minister Durgesh interacted with elders in Pasalapudi and Velivennu villages and unveiled the new calendar of the Annavarapadu Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Mandal special officer M Sandeep, in-charge mandal revenue officer A Kanaka Durga, MPDO VV Rama Rao, and leaders from coalition parties, including Burugupalli Srinivasa Rao, Balusu Venkata Ratnam, Simhadri Ramakrishna, K Someswara Rao, Balaji, and P Prasada Raju participated in the programme.