WG collector selected for Red Cross award

Vijayawada: In recognition of her outstanding humanitarian efforts, West Godavari district collector and District Magistrate Chadalawada Naga Rani have been selected for the prestigious Andhra Pradesh State Red Cross Award for the years 2023–24 and 2024–25. The award comes as an acknowledgment of her commendable service during recent floods, where she went beyond the call of duty to support affected communities.

Braving severe conditions and lack of transport access, she personally visited flood-hit low-lying areas on a two-wheeler, setting aside protocol to reach the victims directly. She ensured the large-scale distribution of essential food supplies to those affected by the Budameru floods and mobilised significant financial aid from the district, which she personally handed over to the Chief Minister, inspiring many others to contribute.

The collector will be presented with the award during the World Red Cross Day and World Thalassemia Day celebrations to be held on May 8 at the Darbar Hall, Raj Bhavan here.