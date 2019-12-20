What is your take on Capital Amaravati? High Court issues notice' to state and centre

The High Court has questioned the Advocate General to provide the issues about Amravati. It has been ordered Secretary of the Union Home Department, Conservator of Environment and Forests, Chairman of CRDA, Commissioner of State Government, Chief Secretary of Revenue and Municipalities, Chairman of State Level Environmental Impact Study Authority, AP Pollution Control Board to file certificates with full details.

The bench comprising Chief Justice High Court Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice M Venkataramana issued the order on Thursday. The High Court has responded to the plea filed by the government seeking to abolish the Expert Committee set up by the government to review and recommend the capital projects. The hearing was postponed to February.

Advocate Ambati Sudhakar Rao argued on behalf of the petitioner that the development work in the capital area was halted after the government set up an expert committee to review the capital plans. The government must comply with the provisions of the CRDA Act. Thousands of farmers have been given lands in the land reform. The government has promised them to develop and plot them. Farmers were given ownership certificates.

The CRDA Act makes it clear that development work is to be carried out. The court considered the particulars and issued notices to the defendants. Petitioner's counsel brought the matter to the attention of the court that the Expert Panel should file a report on the issue. The lawyer continued arguing that the Chief Minister had recently made a statement about the three capitals. The farmers in the capital region are suffering. In this case, Advocate General (AG) S. Sriram responded that it was inappropriate to raise the issues not mentioned in the petition.

The court responded by stating that the capital structure of the Act was specified by law and asked to file a certificate stating the claims of govt.