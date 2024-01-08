Whoever the candidate, JSP will win: Pasupuleti

Tirupati: 'Whoever the candidate may be, but victory will be ours only,’ stressed Jana Sena Party district president of erstwhile Chittoor Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad. He requested TDP and JSP activists to work together irrespective of the candidates, to make the alliance win. He was speaking at a meeting of Balija employees, intellectuals held in a private hotel in the city on Sunday.

He said that JSP founder-president Pawan Kalyan is an internationally acclaimed leader and has been striving for the welfare of all, irrespective of caste, creed and religion.‘Pawan Kalyan gave away his lucrative film profession and also opportunities to earn crores of rupees and came into politics only to bring a positive change in the State for its development and for the welfare of all sections.’ Stating that injustices and irregularities will continue if intellectuals remain silent, the JSP leader sought them to play an active role in bringing change in the state.

Dr Hariprasad along with ex MLA Sugunamma released the 2024 Calendar, brought out by Balija employees and intellectuals. Vooka Vijay Kumar, Koduru Balasubrahmanyam, Samanchi Srinivas, Dr Surendra, Subhashini, Vanaja, Pagadala Murali and others were present.