Will complete all pending projects in Nellore: Minister Narayana

Nellore : MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana expressed high hopes to develop Nellore city by bringing adequate funds, based on his close association with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Sharing his views with The Hans India on Friday, he stated that he will complete all the pending works, which he started during his tenure in 2014. Reminding that in 2014 he took up UGDS with Rs 550 crore, he explained that under this concept, ‘Trunk Connections’ will be given to bathroom and kitchen wash rooms in every house and the drain water will directly go into underground canals, which will prevent mosquito breeding.

Narayana said that 90 per cent of UDGS completed six months before 2019 elections. The YSRCP government that came to power in 2019 had completely winded up the project only because of political reasons, he criticised, adding that he will complete this project very soon.

Minister Narayana said his next priority is completion of 43,000 TIDCO houses sanctioned to Nellore city during 2014. He said that in Thursday’s meeting with housing department officials, he got detailed report from the authorities as project would be completed and handed over to homeless poor. Narayana said another important issue Nellore city facing is drinking water. With city population reaching around 80 lakh, he said areas like Sundaraiah Colony, ZP Colony, Ambapuram, Padarupalli, YSR Nagar, Chandra Babu Nagar and other areas will face acute water problem during peak summer time. Presently people in Nellore city are getting 70 litres per day each against the national standards of 130 litres.

He said that to address this problem, he constructed a pipe line for about 34 km stretch from Sangam Barrage with Rs 367 crore providing tap connections to every house in the city. 75 per cent of works were completed and it will be completed on priority basis, he added.

