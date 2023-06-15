  • Menu
Will launch indefinite strike soon: APGEA

APGEA leaders submitting memorandum to Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue in Srikakulam on Wednesday
“We will launch indefinite strike soon if the state government continued its lethargic attitude in solving employees’ demands,” warned AP Government Employees Association (APGEA) district general secretary, Alikana Rajeswari.

Srikakulam: “We will launch indefinite strike soon if the state government continued its lethargic attitude in solving employees’ demands,” warned AP Government Employees Association (APGEA) district general secretary, Alikana Rajeswari.

They submitted a memorandum to the Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Srikakulam on Wednesday as part of their protest against the government.

Speaking on the occasion, the APGEA district general secretary said that as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured to ban Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and solve issues of employees on December 11 in 2018 while he visited Srikakulam.

After becoming Chief Minister, Jagan started harassing employees and introduced Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) instead of CPS.

The APGEA members will launch state wide agitation soon under the aegis of its state president, KR Surya Narayana and general secretary, G Askar Rao and it will be launched from Srikakulam soon, Rajeswari said.

