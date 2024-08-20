Will make AP global industrial hub: CM

Sri City: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the industrialists to focus on reducing product and logistics costs, highlighting state’s advantages as a logistics cost-effective state with superior connectivity. He invited the industrialists to invest in the state, aiming to position Sri City as the best economic and infrastructure zone globally.



In a significant move after becoming the Chief Minister of the state for the fourth time, Naidu inaugurated 15 industrial projects in Sri City with a total investment of Rs1,570 crore, creating 8,480 jobs. He also laid the foundation stones for seven new projects worth Rs900 crore, which are expected to generate 2,740 jobs. Additionally, five companies signed MoUs, promising an investment of Rs1,213 crore and the creation of 4,060 jobs.

Later speaking with the CEOs of industries in Sri City, the Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction with the integrated business city’s remarkable progress, hosting over 200 companies from 30 countries on a single premises. He emphasised the importance of product perfection to meet global competition and reiterated state's focus on hybrid solar and wind power generation.

During the meeting, the CEOs congratulated the Chief Minister on his recent electoral victory and expressed confidence in his industry-friendly policies. Naidu responded by emphasising the crucial role the CEOs play in job creation and economic growth, which in turn supports government welfare schemes and overall state development.

Naidu said the NDA government in the state aims at achieving zero poverty and industries play a key role in creating wealth and to uplift the economy. Now the state government has been focusing on hybrid solar and wind power generation. He stated that with industrial development, the government will get more revenue and youth can get more jobs. This in turn helps the government in taking up more welfare activities for the poor.

"Andhra Pradesh has always been in the forefront of industrial development. With our strategic location, skilled workforce and proactive governance, the state is the ideal destination for industries. Since 2015, we've been ranked No1 in ‘Ease of Doing Business’, but now it is time to focus on the 'Speed of Doing Business' to truly elevate our industrial landscape,"Naidu asserted.

Acknowledging the past challenges, including neglected investments and infrastructure gaps left by the previous administration, Naidu assured the industry stakeholders that his government would address all these issues, rationalise taxes and create a new industry-friendly policy. "Let us work together to bring down the cost of production and create an integrated logistics and infrastructure network to make Andhra Pradesh a global industrial hub," he said.

Naidu also emphasised state’s goal to lead in product-perfect manufacturing, ensuring zero poverty and promoting Telugu entrepreneurs globally. He called upon the industry stakeholders to participate in achieving this vision. During his visit, he also inaugurated the newlybuilt fire-station and laid the foundation for the new hi-tech police station, bolstering infrastructure and safety within the industrial hub. Naidu commended Sri City Chairman Srini Raju and MD Ravindra Sanna Reddy for their vision and dedication in transforming an underdeveloped region into a global model for industrial development.

Industries Minister TG Bharath announced that the government is working on a new industrial policy making it easier, faster and more affordable to invest in the state. Ravindra Sanna Reddy stated, "Sri City has crossed another significant milestone, marking a pivotal moment in its continued development.”

Home Minister V Anitha, Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam and Sullurupeta MLA Dr N Vijayashree, DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Industries Secretary Dr N Yuvaraj, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, DGP Dr Shemushi and other officials were present.