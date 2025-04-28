With new Mayor taking over, YSRCP’s dominance in GVMC is set to end

Visakhapatnam: The stage is all set to elect the new Mayor of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). With the election exercise scheduled on April 28 (Monday), the four-year-long YSRCP’s domination in the corporation is coming to an end.

The alliance that proposed no-trust motion against YSRCP Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar has been successful in unseating both.

Post which, the corporation made all the arrangements to elect the new Mayor. The election meeting at the GVMC is scheduled to commence at 11 am, informed Joint Collector and election presiding officer Mayur Ashok.

Even as the Mayoral candidate has already been finalised by the alliance much before, the candidate will be ceremoniously elected on Monday.

On Sunday, TDP district president Gandi Babji issued a B-form to the Mayoral candidate and TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao.

Also, with an army of corporators extending their support to Srinivasa Rao, what is left is the official taking over of the post through the election exercise.

Back in 1987, Durvasula Venkata Subba Rao, popularly known as DV Subba Rao, served as Mayor till 1992 from TDP ticket. After three decades, a TDP candidate is going to be crowned as the Mayor.