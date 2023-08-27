Live
- Will be personally very happy if we can reach the final, says Taskin Ahmed ahead of Asia Cup
- Gujarat: Amit Shah to chair Western Zonal Council meeting in Gandhinagar on Monday
- G20 presidency is people's presidency, Aug 29 to be celebrated as Telugu Language Day said PM Narendra Modi
- Study shows how living in space can impair astronauts' immune systems
- Delhi traffic police conduct carcade rehearsal ahead of G20 Summit
- Expiry week could lead to some selling pressure
- Country saw 'sabka prayaas' as 'har ghar Tiranga abhiyaan' became 'har mann Tiranga': Modi
- Bengal cracker factory blast may not have occurred had authorities heeded plaints by locals
- Woman complains over harassment through Disha app in Tenali, accused arrested
- Dalit youth beaten to death, mother stripped & assaulted in MP village
Just In
Woman complains over harassment through Disha app in Tenali, accused arrested
The Disha police have arrested a man after a woman complained Disha app over the harassment in Tenali.
The Disha police have arrested a man after a woman complained through Disha app over the harassment in Tenali.
Going into the details, a woman in the Tenali One Town Police Station area had taken a loan from Srinivasa Rao for her daughter's wedding expenses. After repaying the debt with interest, Srinivasa Rao began harassing her by making rude phone calls. He also threatened to expose call records of their previous conversations when she had visited his office for the loan.
Concerned about the escalating harassment, the woman warned him that she would report the matter to the police. However, this only agitated Srinivasa Rao further, leading him to morph the woman's photos and send them to her husband. Distressed by the situation, the woman used the SOS feature on the Disha app to seek help and guidance.
The Tenali One Town police responded swiftly, arriving at the woman's house within six minutes of the call. They collected the photos sent by Srinivasa Rao and gathered evidence of the debt settlement. With all the necessary evidence, the police registered a case against Srinivasa Rao under sections 354 and 506 of the IPC. Subsequently, Srinivasa Rao was arrested.
The woman expressed her gratitude to the police for their immediate response and support in addressing the situation.