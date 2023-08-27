Woman complains over harassment through Disha app in Tenali, accused arrested

The Disha police have arrested a man after a woman complained through Disha app over the harassment in Tenali.



Going into the details, a woman in the Tenali One Town Police Station area had taken a loan from Srinivasa Rao for her daughter's wedding expenses. After repaying the debt with interest, Srinivasa Rao began harassing her by making rude phone calls. He also threatened to expose call records of their previous conversations when she had visited his office for the loan.



Concerned about the escalating harassment, the woman warned him that she would report the matter to the police. However, this only agitated Srinivasa Rao further, leading him to morph the woman's photos and send them to her husband. Distressed by the situation, the woman used the SOS feature on the Disha app to seek help and guidance.



The Tenali One Town police responded swiftly, arriving at the woman's house within six minutes of the call. They collected the photos sent by Srinivasa Rao and gathered evidence of the debt settlement. With all the necessary evidence, the police registered a case against Srinivasa Rao under sections 354 and 506 of the IPC. Subsequently, Srinivasa Rao was arrested.



The woman expressed her gratitude to the police for their immediate response and support in addressing the situation.