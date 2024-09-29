Live
- Guj MP stresses balancing action against encroachments with economic needs of small traders
- 16 companies pick candidates for over 1,000 jobs at Delhi job fair: IT Ministry
- Haryana polls: BJP expels rebel contesting against CM Saini, seven others
- Swachh Bharat Mission: Success story of Urban Health Centre in Kalaburagi, bags Kayakalp Award 6 times
- Heavy rain likely in Kerala till October 5
- Iran confirms senior IRGC commander's death in Israeli strikes on Beirut
- Manipur: Suspected Kuki militants kidnapped 3 youths, Army rescues one
- Justice Manmohan sworn in as Chief Justice of Delhi HC
- Top cop reviews law & order situation ahead of 3rd phase of J&K polls
- Want Article 370 back, but not expecting anything from BJP: Azad
Women along with two children jumps in canal in NTR district
A tragic incident occurred at the Vijayawada bridge when a woman, accompanied by her two children, jumped into the Bandar canal. Local residents, alerted by the scene, managed to rescue the one-year-old child, who unfortunately succumbed to injuries while being transported to the hospital.
Emergency responders and police were quickly notified about the incident and initiated a search operation within the canal to locate the missing mother and her other child.
As of now, further details surrounding the event remain unclear, and the authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to this tragedy.
