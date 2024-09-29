  • Menu
Women along with two children jumps in canal in NTR district

Women along with two children jumps in canal in NTR district
A tragic incident occurred at the Vijayawada bridge when a woman, accompanied by her two children, jumped into the Bandar canal.

A tragic incident occurred at the Vijayawada bridge when a woman, accompanied by her two children, jumped into the Bandar canal. Local residents, alerted by the scene, managed to rescue the one-year-old child, who unfortunately succumbed to injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Emergency responders and police were quickly notified about the incident and initiated a search operation within the canal to locate the missing mother and her other child.

As of now, further details surrounding the event remain unclear, and the authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to this tragedy.

