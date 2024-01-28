Women flock to Tadepalligudem for YSR Asara meeting yesterday

The fourth installment of YSR Asara, held in Tadepalligudem of West Godavari district, saw a massive turnout of women. Approximately 20,000 women attended the assembly, filling up the assembly hall and stretching along a kilometer-long road.

Due to the unexpected turnout, there were not enough chairs, and many women had to stand in the hall and outside. Despite the lack of arranged transportation, Dwaraka women organized autos and tractors to reach the meeting.

The Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Kottu Satyanarayana, acknowledged the overwhelming number of women present and expressed his happiness at their support. Various speakers praised Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy's administration and the fulfillment of his promise to deposit funds in women's accounts. In total, 132 crore rupees were deposited in four installments for the Dwakra loan waiver and YSR Asara funds. This significant amount brought immense joy to the women. The success of YSR Asara Sabha garnered attention and created a stir among opposition parties.