Women SHGs to get support in dairy, poultry fields

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar directed the officials to give support to women self-help groups (SHGs) to improve their livelihood in rural areas. He said departments should make plans to create more income opportunities for women through farming, allied activities and better nutrition for pregnant women.

Speaking at a review meeting on annual credit plan here on Thursday, he said special focus should be on kitchen gardens, dairy, poultry and horticulture crops. He asked the officials to hold kitchen garden awareness camps in villages and supply seeds to women, who are interested. He also said that Anganwadi centres should spread awareness among pregnant women about nutrition, while CDPOs should regularly send inspection reports to the Project Director of ICDS.

The Collector instructed the officials to identify children, who are underweight and provide them with nutritious food. He said training programmes through tissue culture on crops like banana, papaya, millets and natural farming should be taken up in Nagari, Vijayapuram, Karvetinagaram and SR Puram mandals. He added that women farmers should know about modern farming methods and technology, including drones.

On dairy and poultry, Collector Sumit told the Animal Husbandry department to identify women dairy farmers, give them guidance and help in setting up fodder fields. He said SHG women with their own land should be encouraged to take up animal husbandry to earn better income.

The Collector asked the DRDA officials to conduct village-level training programmes on agriculture-based livelihood schemes and ensure transparent selection of beneficiaries. All mandal-level officers were directed to attend Mahila Mandal Samakhya meetings, as they are useful forums for empowering women.