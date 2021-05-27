Women stand for hours to get mobile numbers linked to Aadhaar

Guntur: Women formed long queues at Aadhaar centres in various parts of the district on Wednesday. Though they thronged the centres to update their Aadhaar card with mobile number in order to get message for vaccination, officials failed to take steps to prevent crowding. It is pathetic to note that the poor women who gathered at the centres with the hope of getting vaccine in near future were forced to stand in queues glued to one another.

As updating Aadhaar card with mobile become mandatory, a large number of women thronged the Aadhaar centres in the district. Women coming from distant villages faced hardships due to the curfew.

A large number of people came to the Aadhaar centre at tahsildar's office at Pidiguralla town and stand in the queue for hours together.

A woman P Sivamma told local media that for the last three days she has been making rounds of the Aadhaar centre in Piduguralla to update her data and link Aadhaar card with mobile number. She said, she is coming here from Morjampadu village which is 17kms away and lost her daily wage. In spite of it, her Aadhaar card was not upgraded due to heavy rush at the centre. She urged the officials to speed up the update process. She stressed on the need to open more counters or more centres to mitigate their problems.

She said women standing in the queue for hours together are facing lot of inconvenience. Sadly, even officials are not taking steps to maintain social distance. Similarly, people who formed long queues at Aadhaar centre at AT Agraharam,UBI branch office are also not maintaining social distance.