Work in coordination to speed up devpt in NTR dist: Dinakar to officials

Vijayawada : The Chairman of the Twenty-Point Programme Implementation, Lanka Dinakar, has urged the NTR district officials to work in co-ordination to achieve the desired results in implementation of Centrally sponsored schemes.

He conducted a review meeting with NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and other officials at the Collectorate on Saturday.

The review was conducted with inspiration to transform NTR district into a “Viksit NTR District” by overcoming existing challenges through an action plan aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s goal of Swarna Andhra 2047.

Dinkar spoke in detail on the Central schemes such as Gramin Sadak Yojana, Lakhpati Didi, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, PM Suryaghar, KUSUM, PM Awas Yojana, TIDCO housing and PM Vishwakarma Yojana. Dinakar also discussed the progress of works of bypass road, UGD works undertaken by the VMC with Central assistance and other works. He emphasised the need for supply of protected drinking water to all households under Jal Jeevan Mission and completion of housing works under PMAY.

He enquired about the MNREGS works and instructed the officials to ensure work is provided to all eligible poor people. He instructed the officials to conduct inquiry on the lapses and irregularities in MNREGS works and housing works during the YSRCP government.

He stressed the need to provide solar lighting to the houses under the Surya Ghar Yojana. He said the State and Central governments were working in co-ordination to provide power. The officials submitted the details of the works on the Centrally-sponsored schemes.