Work together to strengthen party in Kovur: MLA Vemireddy

Nellore: Congratulating party activists for their initiative in enrolling one lakh party membership in the constituency, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi urged them to strive hard for strengthening the party with the same spirit as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will recognise their services and will place them in good position for one day.

On this occasion, the MLA along with Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy cut a cake in the presence party functionaries and leaders at her residence in Magunta layout here on Saturday.

MLA Prashanthi appreciated that enrolling one lakh new members within three and half months, from October 26, 2024 to January 11, indicates the capability of party leaders and activists. She urged party leaders and activists to promote the government’s welfare schemes and developmental activities at grassroot level to make TDP to retain power in 2029 elections.

Describing this achievement as remarkable, MP V Prabhakar Reddy stated that this was made possible with collective efforts of leaders and activists, irrespective of posts and status in the constituency. He thanked all of them and assured that their services rendered to the party would be recognised in future.