Workers migrated to Gulf countries face harassment
Srikakulam : Workers from the Itchapuram, Palasa, and Tekkali Assembly constituencies in the district migrated to Saudi Arabia three months ago through recruitment agents.
They joined a company but have not received their salaries for the last two months. When they enquired about their payments, the management began to harass them and even threatened to file criminal cases against them.
The workers reported their situation to their local MLAs, B Ashok, G Sirisha, and K Atchannaidu, as well as to K Rammohan Naidu, the MP and Union Minister for Civil Aviation. Unfortunately, they did not receive any relief. Worried about their future and safety, the workers revealed their dire circumstances to their families back home on Saturday, which is bringing the issue to public attention.
According to their family members, the agents who arranged their migration to Saudi Arabia have responded evasively and neglectfully when questioned about the situation. The families are urgently seeking government intervention to resolve the workers’ problems in the Gulf country.