Workshop on D-Space 8 software begins

Vijayawada : The Department of Library and Information Science of Andhra Loyola College here inaugurated a two-day National Workshop on “D-Space 8 software - Hands on Training” on Monday.

As many as 80 library professionals from various universities, government and private degree colleges participated in the event.

The chief guest at the inauguration of the workshop Prof M Krishnamurthy of ISI-Bangalore explained the enormous benefits of this ‘Institutional Information System (IRIS).

He also installed this D-Space software in more than 240 libraries, across eight countries. When statistics, historical evidence and events are stored in our brains, every person can become a library, he said. He expressed concern over the decline in book reading today. He said that the library heads and teachers should work through the information system called D-Space to make reading a hobby.

Fr Rector Dr PR John said that the library contributes to human development by spreading the fragrance of knowledge and the information system called D-Space can be another addition to this knowledge bank.

Correspondent Dr Sagayaraj said that the information system called D-Space is like the petals of a flower that are immortal and that the information system called D-Space is the one that preserves the various information and book details of the college in a systematic manner. He said that this system, which provides the required book and information to every student at a moment’s notice, will further strengthen the library.

Dr T Rojamani, the organising secretary of the workshop, conducted the meeting. Convener Dr GA Prasad Rao proposed a vote of thanks.

Andhra University professor Somasekhara Rao, Granthalaya Committee members Fr Dr Prabhudas, SAB Nehru, Dr G Murali Krishna, Dr KTSS Thomas, Dr Tummala Sri Kumar, Dr Mary Manjula also participated in this programme.