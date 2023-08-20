‘World Mosquitoes Prevention Day’ today

Srikakulam: District medical and health, Filarial and also district malaria wing officials will observe ‘World Mosquitoes’ prevention day on Sunday. British doctor, Sir Ronald Ross on 20 August 1897 invented and established that female mosquitoes are spreading Malaria disease among human being.

To mark the historic and land mark invention World Mosquitoes Prevention Day is being observed every year.

The main aim is to create awareness among people on diseases which are being spread by the mosquitoes and how to prevent the same by eradicating mosquitoes by following different measures.

Mosquitoes are prime reasons for spreading on Malaria, Filaria, Dengue, Chikungunya diseases among human beings. On the occasion medical officers, paramedical staff will

organise a huge rally by displaying placards on mosquito caused diseases and its preventive measures.