World supports India’s stand against Pak terrorism: MP

Amalapuram (Konaseema District): Amalapuram MP Ganti Harish Madhur has stated that the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam was universally condemned, and India’s retaliatory move Operation Sindoor has received widespread support from the international community. He was part of an all-party delegation led by Congress MP Dr Shashi Tharoor that visited the United States, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia with the dual objectives of highlighting Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and explaining the necessity of Operation Sindoor.

Returning to Amalapuram after the international visit, MP Harish addressed a press meet at Satyanarayana Gardens. He said that all the countries visited by the delegation extended complete support to India’s anti-terror operations.

According to Harish, in New York, the delegation paid homage at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, commemorating the victims of the Al-Qaeda attack on the World Trade Centre. Harish added that US Vice-President James David Vance expressed unequivocal support for India’s stance on terrorism during their meeting.

In Guyana, the team met with former President and current Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, who showed strong empathy toward India’s concerns about terrorism. The delegation also met with Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino and briefed him on the brutal terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam and the objectives behind Operation Sindoor. Mulino expressed full support for India’s firm anti-terror policy.

In Colombia, Indian delegates explained the Pakistan-sponsored terror attack and the necessity of India’s retaliatory action. Harish mentioned that, following the meeting, the Colombian government withdrew a social media post that had earlier offered condolences for casualties in Pakistan acknowledging the revised understanding of the situation.

MP Harish stated that the diplomatic engagements held in all five countries, between May 24 and June 5, resulted in solid international backing for India’s efforts to counter terrorism.

Reaffirming that Operation Sindoor was a meticulously planned mission with zero civilian casualties, Harish extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for allowing him to represent India’s voice on the global stage.