Wounded but moving: Injured elephant stays with herd

Tirupati: In the forests of Chittoor district, an elephant injured in a recent blast is on the path to recovery, as it continues to move with its herd through the Palamaner region. The animal sustained a minor leg injury last week after a country-made explosive device, allegedly planted to trap wild boars, went off near Jammunereddypalli in Bangarupalem mandal.

The blast, which killed a dog on the spot, is believed to have been triggered by one of six crude bombs laid illegally in the area. While two of the devices exploded — causing the injuries and death — four others were recovered intact and seized by forest officials. In the aftermath, a joint combing operation by personnel from Bodabandla, Racheru, and Ragimanupenta beats was launched to assess the extent of the damage and gather evidence. A small bone fragment found at the site has been sent for forensic analysis to determine its origin and impact.

District forest officer S Bharani confirmed that the elephant’s condition appears stable and the injury is not life-threatening. “Though blood traces were found along the paths, field observations and lab reports suggest that the wound is superficial. The animal is active and continues to move with its group of 14 elephants,” she said.

Efforts to administer treatment have been constrained by the elephant’s constant movement with the herd. Forest officials have ruled out tranquilisation, citing the risk of distressing the group and the impracticality of isolating the animal without causing further harm. Instead, the department is relying on GPS tracking and visual monitoring to keep tabs on the animal’s health.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to trace those responsible for the illegal traps. Eleven individuals from nearby villages have been identified and are currently being questioned. Forest authorities continue to keep a close watch on the situation, hoping the elephant will make a full recovery as it roams its native habitat.