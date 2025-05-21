Live
XLRI to start Amaravati campus works soon
XLRI Education Institutions decided to set up a campus at the state capital Amaravati soon in the backdrop of allocation of land for the education institutions.
Guntur:
The XLRI Education Institutions representatives Fr Dr KS Casimir, Prof Sanchayan Nath, Pritha Dutt, and Aparna Rao met the AP CRDA additional commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand, Social Development Director Dr P Krishna Mohan at CRDA office on Tuesday. The XLRI Education Institutions said, they will upgrade their Amaravati campus as a university and they will admit 1,500 students and added that they will develop the campus according to requirements.
APCRDA additional commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand said development works will be taken up by the APCRDA in Amaravati soon and added that Amaravati will be developed as one of the best state capitals in the country.