Yanamala Ramakrishnudu expresses displeasure over delay in probe in YS Jagan's assets case

TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that the assets of Vijay Malya, Neerav Modi and Mehul Choksi, who are accused in various financial scams, have been handed over to the central government and incensed over the lack of speed in the cases of CM Jagan. He demanded that all the illicit wealth of Rs 43,000 crore belonging to Jagan be seized and made public.

He said the trial of financial crimes should not be delayed for years and opined immediate action would boost public confidence in the system. Yanamala alleged that massive corruption was reported with 108 people, more than 100 companies, four ministers, 10 IAS officers and five high-ranking officials were involved.

Recalling that the Supreme Court judge was outraged over the increase of assets by 1,100-fold in a short period of time, Yanamala said the remaining illicit wealth should be handed over to the government as assets worth about Rs 10,000 crore out of Rs 43,000 crore have already been seized. "Off Jagan's 47-page affidavit on financial crimes, 18 pages were related to his corruption," Yanamala said