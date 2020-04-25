YCP Mangalagiri MLA Coronavirus test results in negative

With the rise of Coronavirus positive cases, many political leaders have undergone virus screening in the state. It's reported that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also taken COVID-19 test along with ministers and other MLA's.

In this context, YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has also screened for COVID-19 with Rapid Test Kit at Mangalagiri government hospital, which resulted in negative on Saturday morning.

On the other side, 61 new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases count to 1016. This includes 31 deaths, 171 discharged, and active cases reached to 814 across the state.